English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Q3 GDP data: Gross fixed capital formation sees growth

A downward trajectory in gross fixed capital formation would indicate that the fixed capacities are not being ramped up.

Shreeja Singh
February 26, 2021 / 06:42 PM IST
Ather Energy, India’s first intelligent electric vehicle manufacturer, unveiled its all-new electric vehicle manufacturing plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, spreading across 1,23,000 square feet. The company began operations from its mega-factory in Hosur from January 2, 2021. (Image: Ather Energy)

Ather Energy, India’s first intelligent electric vehicle manufacturer, unveiled its all-new electric vehicle manufacturing plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, spreading across 1,23,000 square feet. The company began operations from its mega-factory in Hosur from January 2, 2021. (Image: Ather Energy)


Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), which means net investment, was 33 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the October-December quarter of 2020-21 compared to 31.8 percent in July-September quarter of 2020-21, and 32.3 percent a year ago as per the data released by the National Statistical Office on February 26.

Gross fixed capital formation witnessed an expansion as the country's economy rose by 0.4 percent.

For developing countries like India, it is crucial to invest heavily in fixed assets and thereby increase the overall demand.

GFCF is an indicator for gauging the fixed capital formation.

A downward trajectory in gross fixed capital formation would indicate that the fixed capacities are not being ramped up.

For the Indian economy to grow robustly, a tremendous amount of capital is required. Even more so, as the government aims to make India not only self-reliant but also a manufacturing hub.


Realising the drop in investment activity and projects announcements due to slowing economy since 2019 which was further exacerbated due the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had given a major boost to the infrastructure sector in Budget 2021 by announcing a slew of measures aimed at long-term growth and job creation.

Close

Related stories

The government extended Rs 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline to cover 7,400 projects by 2025.

The minister also announced that a sum of Rs 20,000 crore has been provisioned in the Budget to launch the National Asset Monetisation Pipeline, a Development Financial Institution (DFI) which will have a lending target of Rs. 5 lakh crore.


Besides, Sitharaman also announced that a national monetisation pipeline of potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched.

There was also a 34 percent increase in the capital expenditure Rs 5.54 lakh crore for 2021-22. It is 34.5 percent more than the budget estimate of 2020-21.

Shreeja Singh
TAGS: #Economy #GDP #Gross fixed capital formation #India #NSO #Q3
first published: Feb 26, 2021 06:42 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Private sector banks likely to get rerated post FM announcement: Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global Research

The Market Podcast | Private sector banks likely to get rerated post FM announcement: Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global Research

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.