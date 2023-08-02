P&W's engine issues will affect some of our aircraft as well, says IndiGo CFO Gaurav Negi

IndiGo posted Rs Rs 3,090 crore net profit in Q1FY24

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The issues related to the engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney will affect some of the aircraft of IndiGo, said Gaurav Negi, the airline's chief financial officer, while addressing a post-earnings conference call on August 2.

"P&W's engine issues will effect some of our aircraft as well," Negi said. The airline's top management added that initially it expects a "single-digit number of IndiGo's aircraft" to be impacted by the snag.

P&W will carry out engines repairs in a phased manner, the airline added, further noting that it is working with the US-based aerospace company to "access full impact of the new engine issues".

Presently, 40 aircraft of IndiGo are grounded, with a majority of them being affected by the supply chain issues. A number of the planes have been affected due to the earlier issues involving the P&W engines, which were blamed by GoFirst for the temporary suspension of its services in May.

Despite the grounded aircraft, IndiGo is confident of meeting its capacity growth guidance, the airline's management stressed during the conference call. The carrier logged its highest-ever quarter profit of Rs 3,090 crore in Q1FY24, whereas, the revenue climbed by 29 percent on-year to Rs 16,683 crore.

P&W's latest snag, revealed on August 1, will impact at least 1,200 of its Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines that power Airbus' popular A320neo jets and will need up to 60 days to inspect and fix after microscopic contaminants were found in a metal used in part of the engine core.

While few airlines commented publicly about the engine contamination issue, multiple senior airline executives privately told news agency Reuters that they were shocked, and one who asked not to be identified called it a "nasty surprise."

Carriers are already grappling with shortages of pilots, air traffic controllers and new planes, making it harder to add more flights. Some are leaning on bigger planes that can accommodate more passengers to get around operational challenges.

With Reuters inputs