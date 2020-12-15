XLRI Jamshedpur hosted the 11th Edition of GNOSIS on 11th and 12th December 2020

File image

The Finance Association at XLRI hosted 11th Edition of their Annual Finance Symposium, GNOSIS on 11th and 12th December. It was held virtually this year and received over 1400 registrations from students and professionals across the country. The keynote addresses of the symposium were presented by Dr. Aruna Sharma, Former secretary of Government of India, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhary, Managing Director of AXIS Bank and Mr. T.R. Ramachandran, Group Country Manager at Visa and the guest speakers were Mrs. Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer of NPCI, Mr. Manoj Kohli, Country Head at SoftBank India and Mr. Somasekhar Vemuri, Senior Director at CRISIL Ratings

The event had panel discussions on 4 topics: Economic Outlook: After the Dust Settles, Lending Parameters: The Changing of Guard, The Dawn of Digital and Investment Metamorphosis: Changes in the New World.

The sessions hosted some of the most reputable speakers from public and private sector banks and conglomerates, dignitaries from the government and academics from premier institutions.



Rapid pace of digitization of financial sector driven by payment systems, privacy technology & government policy



Economic impact of the pandemic and path to recovery, dark horses in the form of growth in unconventional sector & psychological impact on consumer spending



Discussions around banking licenses for corporates, evolution of lending via fintech startups & alternate credit valuation using digital data





Key drivers of digital revolution in India like ownership of technology, policy and regulatory support and delivering customer focus solutions.



Various factors to consider while investing the swiftly changing world



Introduction of fintech in India and different factors influencing the adoption of digital currency in the country.



Day one witnessed speakers of the likes of Dr. Madnesh Mishra, Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Mr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor of SBI, along with many more senior leaders from the Banking and various other industries. The key highlights of the day were:Day two saw XLRI hosting few top-notch CEOs in their panel, ‘Dawn of the Digital’ and leaders from the Asset Management and Capital Investment industry in the panel, ‘The Investment Metamorphosis - What changes in the new world ‘. Some of the key points discussed on Day 2 were:

ABOUT FINAX

FINAX XLRI was established in 1991 and for the past 29 years, it has strived continuously to help and motivate the students interested in and willing to specialize in Finance domain by conducting various workshops, conferences and live projects.