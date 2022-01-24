MARKET NEWS

Flipkart expands grocery business to 1,800 cities in India

Flipkart now services 10,000 pin codes across 23 states

Mansi Verma
January 24, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
Flipkart is now present in 23 states across the country taking its reach to 10,000 pin codes.

Walmart-owned Flipkart has expanded its grocery business to 1,800 cities across the country including Tier II and III places like Bhuj, Bokaro and Dehradun, the company said on January 24.

With this, Flipkart is now present in 23 states across the country taking its reach to 10,000 pin codes.

This comes at a time when the third wave of COVID-19 is ripping through India forcing consumers to order groceries at the doorstep.

Flipkart also claims that this expansion will help support local farmers as they leverage the platform to become part of the digital economy.

In the recent The Big Billion Days event, the grocery category saw customers from 200 new cities and towns making purchases on Flipkart for the first time. Some of the top cities for grocery customers were Ahmedabad, Chennai and Patna. Overall, the category this year saw a 2.3 times growth in orders and revenue, in comparison to last year.

Flipkart has made deep investments in its grocery business for the last two years, and today caters to its pan-India customers through 22 grocery fulfilment centres spread across 25.2 lakh square feet and creating thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities.

The company did not disclose the amount of investment made in grocery so far.

At a time when the country is seeking express grocery delivery, Flipkart didn't mention about its ambition to expand Flipkart Quick -- its hyperlocal delivery service where it delivers select items in 90 minutes.

Flipkart Quick was launched in Bengaluru in 2020 to widen the accessibility of products and enable quick delivery for consumers who order products from Flipkart hubs in their location.

 
first published: Jan 24, 2022 02:10 pm

