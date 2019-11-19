App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PMC Bank scam: Enforcement Directorate may give nod to sale of HDIL's assets

ED has attached properties worth Rs 3,830 crore, which include vast parcels of land in Vasai and Palghar, besides a luxury bungalow in Alibaug and luxury cars.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) may give its approval for sale of assets worth around Rs 2,500- 3,000 crore belonging to Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited and its promoters.

"The Enforcement Directorate may give no-objection certificate for such assets of HDIL and promoters which were mortgaged with PMC Bank in terms of security. ED may give no-objection certificate in Friday's court hearing," a source told Moneycontrol.

The Reserve Bank of India, ED, Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police and administrators of PMC Bank have formed a co-ordination team for the PMC Bank case.

Close

On November 18, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and PMC Bank Administrator JB Bhoria met at the RBI headquarters to discuss the matter.

related news

EOW and ED have registered a case against HDIL's promoters and officials of PMC Bank for allegedly causing losses to the tune of Rs 4,355.43 crore to the bank.

HDIL took loans from PMC Bank well in excess of regulatory limits, and since the news of the scam broke out, reports of money laundering, siphoning and fraud have surfaced.

In order to return money to depositors, the RBI is now exploring sale of HDIL's assets which were seized by the ED, a source told Moneycontrol.

After seeking court's approval, the RBI will direct the PMC Bank administrator to begin the process of sale of assets under the SARFAESI Act.

ED has seized properties worth Rs 3,830 crore, which include vast parcels of land in Vasai and Palghar, besides a luxury bungalow in Alibaug and luxury cars.

EOW too has attached HDIL's assets worth hundreds of crores. The total value of the assets attached may exceed the amount of fraud, the source quoted above said.

RBI has requested ED and the EOW to defreeze the properties to allow the auction process to begin.

"The EOW has already submitted its NOC in court to dispose HDIL's assets,"a source said.

HDIL's promoters - Rakesh and son Sarang Wadhawan - had last month requested the authorities to immediately sell 18 of their attached assets at "fair market value" for adjustment against the unpaid loans’ principal.

According to sources, 40 of their assets were attached as security with the bank.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 09:24 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Enforcement Directorate

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.