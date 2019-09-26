PMC Bank crisis: Customers can now withdraw Rs 10,000

In what would be a big relief to account holders of the troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank), the Reserve Bank of India has raised the withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 from its earlier cap of Rs 1,000.

According to a notification by the Central Bank, "It has been decided to allow the depositors to withdraw a sum not exceeding Rs 10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand Only) (including Rs 1,000/- wherever already withdrawn) of the total balance held in every savings bank account or current account or any other deposit account by whatever name called, subject to conditions stipulated in the RBI Directive dated September 23, 2019"

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the Bank's Managing Director Joy Thomas has been suspended.

Customers were shocked on September 24, when a message from the bank revealed that it has been put under directions by RBI for six months.

A direction from RBI means that the bank's operations are practically taken over by the Central Bank, with PMC's management superseded and the board dissolved.