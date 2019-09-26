PMC Bank's MD Joy Thomas suspended: Report

Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank's Managing Director (MD) Joy Thomas has been suspended, according to sources who spoke to CNBC-TV18.

Thomas, in an interview to CNBC-TV18, admitted that Sarang Wadhawan, the vice chairman and managing director of HDIL, had taken a loan of Rs 100 crore in his personal capacity.

According to a TOI report published on September 25, a loan of Rs 2,500 crore to real estate firm Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) — now-bankrupt — is the main reason behind the downfall of PMC Bank.

The report, citing sources, claimed that, despite the defaults by HDIL on repayments, PMC Bank’s auditors did not classify the loan to the real estate company as an NPA.

However, Thomas termed the news reports of Rs 2,500 crore loans to HDIL as 'incorrect', saying the amount is lower than what was mentioned in the reports.

When asked about why the loan was provided to Wadhawan, Thomas said, “It was to ensure that our securities will be protected as it may have got into jeopardy.”

The MD also said that it was not a single group or company that was responsible for the current state of PMC Bank.