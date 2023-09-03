PM Modi makes case for global biofuels grouping to support energy transition

PM Modi emphasised the significance of biofuels, saying such alternatives can enhance energy security.

India’s proposal for a global alliance on biofuels among G20 members aims to accelerate the deployment of sustainable biofuels as part of the global energy transition. More importantly, this initiative parallels the International Solar Alliance (ISA), which was piloted by New Delhi and Paris in 2015 to promote clean and affordable solar energy worldwide.

“Such (biofuel) alliances are aimed at creating options for developing countries to advance their energy transitions,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told PTI in an interview late last week.

The PM emphasised the significance of biofuels, saying such alternatives can enhance energy security, open new opportunities for domestic industries, and creation of green jobs. All these elements are crucial for ensuring a sustainable transition to cleaner energy that benefits everyone.

Notably, India, which imports more than 85 percent of its crude oil needs, is steadily building capacity to produce fuel from items including crop stubble, plant waste, and municipal solid waste. The increasing use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power can considerably cut India's dependence on energy imports, particularly fossil fuels like oil and coal. This transition to cleaner energy sources not only contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also helps in decoupling emissions from economic growth. New Delhi has set itself a net-zero target for 2070.

PM Modi highlighted the interconnected and interdependence of nations in today’s global landscape. “When the links in a chain are weak, each crisis further weakens the complete chain. But when the links are strong, the global chain can handle any crisis, utilising each other’s strengths,” he said making a case for the global alliance.

The PM’s emphasis on the protection and preservation of the planet for future generations underscores the global responsibility to address environmental challenges. Climate change and environmental degradation are global issues that require collective action and prioritisation. New Delhi’s commitment to climate-centric initiatives reflects its dedication to addressing environmental concerns and promoting sustainable development.

“India ramped up its solar energy capacity 20-fold in just a few years. It is among the top four nations in the world in terms of wind energy. In the electric vehicle revolution, India is playing an important role in both innovation and adoption … We are perhaps the first among the G-20 countries to have achieved our climate targets nine years ahead of the scheduled date,” the news agency quoted the PM as saying.