PM Modi invokes colonial past, says 'Global South' must band together to shape world order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invoked the common colonial past of the "Global South", calling on the countries to come together and help shape the new world order.

"In the last century, we supported each other in our fight against foreign rule. We can do it again in this century to create a new world order that will ensure the welfare of our citizens," the Prime Minister said while addressing the Voice of Global South Summit on January 12.

Global South refers to countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania, previously referred to as the Third World nations. The two-day summit, being held virtually, is looking to bring together countries these countries on a common platform.

Modi said the Global South had the largest stake in the future, as it accounted for around 75 percent of the world's population.

"We should also have equivalent voice. Hence, as the eight-decade-old model of global governance slowly changes, we should try to shape the emerging order," he said.

Calling 2022 a "difficult" year, Modi said it was clear that the world was in a state of crisis and it was hard to predict how long the instability would last.

"Most of the global challenges have not been created by the Global South. But they affect us more. We have seen this in the impact of COVID pandemic, climate change, terrorism, and even the Ukraine conflict. The search for solutions also doesn't factor in our role or our voice," he said.

The Voice of Global South Summit comes two months into India's G-20 presidency. Modi reiterated that India would use the platform to amplify the voice of the Global South.

"People of the Global South should no longer be excluded from the fruits of development," Modi said, adding the grouping should together call for a global agenda of "respond, recognise, respect and reform".

"Respond to the priorities of the Global South by framing an inclusive and balanced international agenda. Recognise that the principal of common but differentiated responsibilities applies to all global challenges. Respect sovereignty of all nations, rule of law, and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. And reform international institutions, including the United Nations, to make them more relevant."