PLI scheme to be a shot in the arm for drone manufacturers

In a move which is meant to enhance the number of beneficiaries, the government has agreed to fix the minimum value addition norms at 40 percent of net sales for drones and drone components instead of 50 percent.

Ashwini Phadnis
September 15, 2021 / 05:12 PM IST
The Union Cabinet has approved a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for drones and drone components which seeks to provide incentives for manufacturers. The proposed tenure of the PLI scheme is three years from FY 2021-22.

The incentives will be as high as 20 percent of the value addition made. The government has also agreed to keep the PLI rate constant at 20 percent for the three years. In PLI schemes for other sectors, the PLI rate reduces every year. The PLI scheme will be extended or redrafted after studying its impact in consultation with the industry, the government said in a statement.

The government also has agreed to widen the coverage of the incentive scheme to include developers of drone-related IT products also.

The statement adds that the value addition will be calculated as the annual sales revenue from drones and drone components (net of GST) minus the purchase cost (net of GST) of drone and drone components.

In a move which is meant to enhance the number of beneficiaries, the government has agreed to fix the minimum value addition norms at 40 percent of net sales for drones and drone components instead of 50 per cent.

The PLI scheme covers a wide variety of drone components including airframes, propulsion systems (engine and electric), power systems, batteries and associated components, launch and recovery systems, Inertial Measurement Units, Inertial Navigation Systems, flight control modules and ground control stations and associated components.

In addition, communications systems (radio frequency, transponders, satellite-based etc.), cameras, sensors, spraying systems and related payload  apart from  'Detect and Avoid’ systems, emergency recovery systems, trackers among others and other components critical for safety and security are also a part of the PLI scheme.

In an attempt to boost  MSMEs and start-ups for the manufacture of drones and their parts, the annual sales turnover have been fixed at a nominal level of Rs 2 crore (for drones) and Rs 50 lakh (for drone components). This will allow widening the number of beneficiaries. Eligibility norm for non-MSME companies in terms of annual sales turnover has been kept at Rs 4 crore (for drones) and Rs 1 crore (for drone components).

"The PLI scheme will put Rs 120 crore in the hands of domestic manufacturers over the next three years.  This along with the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021, released on 25 August this year will put India on the path of becoming of a global drone hub by 2030" - Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation told MoneyControl.
