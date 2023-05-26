Physics Wallah Skills to invest Rs 120 cr in upskilling, now India’s largest platform for tech skilling

Ed-tech platform Physics Wallah's skilling vertical Physics Wallah Skills, on May 26, announced that it has emerged as India's largest platform for teaching tech skills with over 1.5 lakh learners.

According to a company statement, this milestone was reached within five months of the launch of the vertical. Courses are offered in Hindi, English and Hinglish, with nearly 30,000 learners hailing from the Hindi heartland, encompassing regions such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and other states.

"Physics Wallah Skills aims to address the prevalent issue of inaccessibility and steep pricing of most tech and upskilling courses. These courses often lack a focus on practical training and the teaching of basics, emphasizing jargon instead. Furthermore, there is a significant gap in training availability in vernacular languages." said Prateek Maheshwari, Co-Founder of Physics Wallah.

In order to bridge this gap, Maheshwari said that Physics Wallah will be investing Rs 120 crore in the next two to three years to bolster the offerings by providing quality content, taught from the basics by industry professionals, at highly competitive prices.

Sudhanshu Kumar, CEO of Physics Wallah Skills, said, "We will further explore blockchain, cybersecurity, and AR/VR-focused courses to strengthen India's talent pipeline. Our goal is to prepare 10 lakh skilled tech workforce within the next 3 years."

Physics Wallah Skills offers a one-stop learning platform with a virtual lab, experience portal, job portal, and a thriving online community. The virtual lab provides hardware via the cloud, so learners can participate in software development courses without expensive equipment. The Experience Portal enables hands-on project work, industry best practices, collaboration, and internship experience.