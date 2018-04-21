App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 21, 2018 10:06 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr

Flickr will continue to operate as a separate entity after the deal closes, SmugMug said

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Photo management platform SmugMug said on Friday it has agreed to buy image and video-hosting website Flickr for an undisclosed amount.

Flickr will continue to operate as a separate entity after the deal closes, SmugMug said.

"Uniting the SmugMug and Flickr brands will make the whole photography community stronger and better connected," SmugMug Chief Executive Don MacAskill said in a statement. "Together, we can preserve photography as the global language of storytelling."

Verizon bought Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion last year and the acquisition included Flickr, among other web properties.

tags #Business #Flickr

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.