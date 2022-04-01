English
    Your money calendar for 2022-23: Keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Aside from investing and paying your taxes on time, keep one day a month to account for your expenses and finances. And pay your credit card bills on time.

    Hiral Thanawala
    April 01, 2022 / 06:58 AM IST

    Come April 1, the new financial year will be upon us. As we complete two years under Covid-19, life is getting back to normal slowly and steadily. The COVID-19 pandemic taught us many money lessons and why not to neglect our finances.

    The start of a new financial year is a good time to get your money box in order and plan for the year ahead.

    Plan your investments

    The last couple of months have been volatile for equity investors because of geopolitical tensions that led to the war between Russia and Ukraine on February 24.

    The global economy is rocky and it will leave a severe impact on your pocket as prices of crude oil and other commodities surge. Make an investment plan, review your asset allocation and build an emergency corpus.

    Get insured today

    Insurance premiums for health and term plans are rising because of the pandemic in the last two years. Do not forget to review your insurance requirements and purchase an adequate insurance policy.

    Our Money calendar also reminds you of the important dates with the taxman. Aside from planning your taxes and filing your income-tax returns on time, you also have to pay your advance taxes.

    Spend, but wisely

    It’s perfectly okay to spend your hard-earned money. But keep a budget and track your expenses.

    And monitor your credit report for any suspicious activity or errors in the report. A good credit score helps in getting good loan rates if you wish to borrow from a bank or a non-banking finance company.

    Take a break occasionally. We remind you to search for best travel deals and holiday packages with your loved ones.

    Presenting Moneycontrol’s annual financial year 2022-23 calendar. Download and keep a copy on your desk. Or take a screenshot and save it on your mobile device.

    Annual Financial-Year Calendar 2022-23
    Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 06:58 am
