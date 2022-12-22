Should you buy car now by taking loan or save for it and buy later?

Top Electric Cars

With the increase in car prices, interest rate hikes and rising fuel costs, the cost of car ownership has gone up a lot in India over the last couple of years.

Many who suffer heavy road traffic daily will tell you that owning a car is of not much use. But there are still millions who still want a car and many for whom car is a necessity.

So how should you go about buying a car? Should you take a car loan and purchase it immediately? Or delay a bit, save some money (and reduce the loan), and buy it later?

While it is easy to be lured by small EMI options and be tempted to buy a car which is bigger and costlier than what you need, that too immediately, what is the right thing to do? Let’s discuss the pros and cons of either approach.

Taking a car loan

If you don’t want to delay your car purchase but don’t have all the money you need, then you will need a car loan. This also means you need to have the money for the downpayment.

Say you want to buy a car that costs Rs 12 lakh today, then you need to have money that is sufficient for the 10-15 percent downpayment demand of the lender. You need Rs 1.2-1.8 lakh for a downpayment.

Now comes the actual loan part. Car loans are generally for 3-5 years.

For a Rs 10 lakh loan (assuming you already made Rs 2 lakh downpayment) at 9 percent for a four-year loan, the monthly EMI would be Rs 24,885. And the total interest would be about Rs 2 lakh over four years. This is the extra amount you pay over and above the original Rs 12 lakh car cost.

Now the car is a depreciating asset and loses value from day one. So, you are paying about 20-25 percent extra in interest to buy something that is losing value each day. You also don’t get any tax benefits for car loans (like you get for home loans).

Note – Do not use up all your savings to purchase a car. Always keep some money at hand for emergencies.

I know what you are thinking – we can’t just look at a car from a number perspective. It has utility and it can make life easier if you need to move around a lot. It also gives you pleasure (assuming you like driving and have the time). But we are not disputing whether buying a car is a good idea or not. We are comparing whether it makes sense to take a loan to buy now or save some money first and then buy later.

So coming back, let’s see the alternative.

Saving First & Buying Car Later

If you, for any reason, need a car immediately, then this option will naturally not work for you. It is for those who are not in a hurry to buy a car. And delaying your decision a bit, saving some money first, and then buying it using the savings can be a wiser choice.

Let’s continue with the previous example. You want to buy a Rs 12 lakh car, you already have Rs 2 lakh (that was used as downpayment earlier). You can also save Rs 24-25,000 monthly as you were previously willing to pay an EMI of the same amount.

Let’s see how much you can save that way –

• A Rs 25,000 monthly SIP at 7 percent for 3 years will give about Rs 10 lakh• A Rs 25,000 monthly SIP at 8 percent for 4 years will give about Rs 14 lakh

• A Rs 25,000 monthly SIP at 9 percent for 5 years will give about Rs 18 lakh

Note - Assumed nil equity allocation in 3 years and slightly higher equity allocation in tenures of 4 and 5 years resulting in higher return expectations.

So if you decide not to take a loan (and also delay buying the car), then you can invest for a few years and accumulate an amount which will be more than what the car costs then (even if you consider inflation). All you need is some patience.

What if I don’t want to wait for so long?

That’s natural to feel. On one hand, you can get a brand-new car immediately. On the other hand, is the slow option to wait for a few years and then buy a car.

You can always take a middle path in this.

Instead of making a 10-15 percent downpayment now versus buying a car a few years later with 100 percent loan-free payment, you can target trying to save up at least 50-60 percent of the car cost and then go for a loan. By then, your income would have also increased and you could afford a higher EMI (and shorter tenure) to save up on interest costs. You can also use a thumb rule that car loan EMI is not more than 10 percent of your take-home pay.

That said, remember that a car is a depreciating asset and hence, it’s better to take as small a loan as possible. There is a mathematical case for buying a car using your savings instead of taking a car loan. But at the end of the day, it’s your decision to make.