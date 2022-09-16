These 10 banks offer the cheapest car loans

All eyes are on the upcoming festive season, starting with Navratri on September 26, as it comes on the heels of two consecutive COVID-19-affected festive periods. Banking, automobiles and retail sectors, amongst others, are expecting bumper sales during the next two months. Despite consumer inflation (7 percent) in August hovering above the upper limit of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance band (2-6 percent), which could result in another round of rate hike, many banks continue to offer sub-8 percent interest rates on car loans. It is likely that more attractive offers will come consumers' way once the festive season draws closer. Here's a list of ten banks that offer the lowest interest rates on new car loans of Rs 10 lakh with repayment tenures of seven years, as per Bankbazaar.com.

At 7.65 percent, this public sector bank offers the lowest interest rate on a new car loan of Rs 10 lakh with a repayment tenure of seven years. The EMI will be Rs 15,412 on such loans.

The country's largest bank charges an interest of 7.9 percent on Rs 10-lakh car loan with tenure of seven years. The EMI in this case will work out to Rs 15,536.

With 7.95 percent^, HDFC Bank is third on the list of cheapest lenders in this car loan segment. The EMI will amount to Rs 15,561.

Just like HDFC Bank, state-owned Bank of Baroda also offers new car loans at an interest rate of 7.95 percent.

At 8 percent, Karur Vysya Bank is next on the list of cheapest lenders for Rs 10-lakh car loan with repayment period of seven years. The EMI in this case will work out to Rs 15,586.

ICICI Bank's car loan with an interest rate of 8 percent, is one of the ten cheapest offers.

At 8.15 percent, Punjab National Bank is next on the list of lenders who are offering the lowest rates on car loans. On a Rs 10-lakh car loan with repayment tenure of seven years, borrowers will have to pay an EMI of Rs 15,661.

Bank of Maharashtra charges an interest rate of 8.2 percent on car loans of Rs 10 lakh with a tenure of seven years. The monthly loan installment to be paid will be Rs 15,686.

Private sector major Axis Bank also offers an interest rate of 8.2 percent on car loans.

Public sector lender Bank of India's car loans come with an interest rate of 8.25 percent. The EMI works out to Rs 15,711.