Cheapest car loans: Banks that offer the best deals this Diwali

The months of September and October witnessed a car-buying frenzy as customers loosened their purse strings during the festive season, after two consecutive COVID-19-hit periods. And, the positive sentiment during Diwali is likely to result in sharper growth in car sales in October. Banks have joined the revelry with scores of festive offers on interest rates and processing fees across loan products. According to Bankbazaar.com data on new car loans of Rs 10 lakh with a tenure of seven years, the top 10 cheapest loan rates range from 7.9 percent to 8.45 percent.

At 7.9 percent, public sector lender Central Bank of India charges the lowest interest rate in this category. The EMI will work out to Rs 15,536.

HDFC Bank, a private sector giant, offers the same interest rate - 7.9 percent - on a new car loan of Rs 10 lakh with a seven-year tenure.

The State Bank of India, India's largest bank, levies an interest rate of 8.05 percent on such car loans. The EMI in this case will be Rs 15,611.

At 8.25 percent, ICICI Bank's interest rate (as on October 18, 2022) on car loans of Rs 10 lakh with a repayment period of seven years figures among the top five cheapest offers. The borrower will have to pay an EMI of Rs 15,711 every month.

Bank of India charges 8.3 percent on such car loans, with the EMI amounting to Rs 15,736.

At 8.35 percent, Punjab National Bank's (PNB) interest rate is marginally higher than that of Bank of India. The EMI on a PNB car loan will work out to Rs 15,761.

Punjab and Sind Bank features in the list of top 10 cheapest lenders with an interest rate of 8.4 percent. The borrower will have to pay an EMI of Rs 15,786 for a Rs 10-lakh car loan with a seven-year tenure.

Another private sector bank makes it to this list of cheapest car loans. This time, it is Axis Bank. This private-sector lender also offers an interest rate of 8.4 percent on car loans. The EMI will work out to Rs 15,786.

Next in the line is Bank of Baroda. This state-owned banking giant charges an interest rate of 8.45 percent. The EMI in this case will amount to Rs 15,811.

Rounding off the list of 10 cheapest car loans is Union Bank of India. This public sector bank, too, offers an interest rate of 8.45 percent on car loans of Rs 10 lakh with repayment tenures of seven years.