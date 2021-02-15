Senior citizens' special fixed deposit scheme: Latest FD interest rates of SBI, ICICI, BoB, HDFC Bank

Representative image

Top banks, such as State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bank of Baroda (BoB), offer senior citizens special fixed deposit (FD) schemes. Under this scheme, extra interest rates are provided over the existing rates applicable for them on term deposits.

This special FD scheme was launched in May to safeguard the interests of senior citizens as the interest rates were falling rapidly amid the coronavirus pandemic. This special FD scheme is available for senior citizens till March 31.

Bank of Baroda special FD scheme for senior citizens

BoB offers 100 bps higher on deposits by senior citizens. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit, the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.25 percent under the special FD scheme.

ICICI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens

ICICI Bank offers 80 bps higher interest rates on deposits. Senior citizens get an interest rate of 6.30 percent per annum under ICICI Bank Golden Years FD scheme.

HDFC Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens

HDFC Bank offers 75 bps higher interest rates on these deposits. The interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.25 percent.

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens will fetch 80 basis points (bps) interest rate above the rate applicable to the general public. Currently, SBI gives 5.4 percent interest rate on five years FD for the general public. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.20 percent.