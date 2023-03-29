SEBI allows PE funds as sponsors of MF schemes, permits self-sponsored AMCs

The SEBI board meeting was held on March 29

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 29 said it has allowed private equity (PE) funds to sponsor Mutual Fund schemes, and has also permitted the set-up of self-sponsored asset management companies (AMCs).

The decisions were taken at the SEBI board meeting on March 29, where the regulator gave its nod to key overhauls.

"We would like more innovation in the MF industry," SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said, while commenting on the decision to allow the PE funds to sponsor MF schemes.

"Self-sponsored AMC will also be now allowed...Once their kids become mature, sponsors can exit without having to find a new parents for this grown-up child," Buch said, adding that this issue is a "very significant liberation in MF industry".

The SEBI chief further noted that AMC must also safeguard unitholders' interest, rather only the focusing on the interest of shareholders. "They must now have a unitholders' committee to ensure their interests are not compromised," she said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)