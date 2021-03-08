English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

International Women's Day: SBI offers special concession to women home loan borrowers

The country's largest lender on March 1 had reduced the rate on home loans to 6.70 percent till March 31.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On the occasion of International Women's Day, State Bank of India (SBI) has further reduced the interest on home loan rates for its women borrowers.

"On Women's Day, we make it special with an additional concession of 5 bps to women borrowers and interest starting at 6.70% onwards," country's top lender said in a tweet.

The country's largest lender on March 1 had reduced the rate on home loans to 6.70 percent till March 31.

"The lender is also giving a 100 percent waiver on processing fees," it added.
The interest concession is based on the loan amount and CIBIL score of the borrower. "SBI believes that it is important to extend better rates to customers who maintain good repayment history," the bank said.

“SBI, being the market leader in home finance, takes ownership in bolstering consumer sentiments. The affordability for the consumer increases immensely with the present offerings as the EMI will be reduced,” the bank said.

SBI Home loan interest rates are linked to CIBIL score and start from 6.70 percent for loans up to Rs 75 lakh and 6.75 percent for loans above Rs 75 lakhs, the bank said.

Close

Related stories

Customers can also apply for it from their home via YONO App.

The home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed the milestone of Rs 5 lakh crore, it said.

As of December 31, 2020, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs 35 lakh crore and advances of more than Rs 26 lakh crore with a CASA ratio of about 45 percent.

SBI commands over 34 percent market share in home loans and around 33 percent in the auto loans segment, the bank said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #International Women's Day #personal finance #State Bank of India #Womens Day 2021
first published: Mar 8, 2021 03:16 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.