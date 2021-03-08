International Women's Day: SBI offers special concession to women home loan borrowers

live bse live

On the occasion of International Women's Day, State Bank of India (SBI) has further reduced the interest on home loan rates for its women borrowers.



On #WomensDay, we make it special with an additional concession of 5 bps* to women borrowers and interest starting at 6.70%* onwards.

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 8, 2021

The country's largest lender on March 1 had reduced the rate on home loans to 6.70 percent till March 31.

The interest concession is based on the loan amount and CIBIL score of the borrower. "SBI believes that it is important to extend better rates to customers who maintain good repayment history," the bank said.

"The lender is also giving a 100 percent waiver on processing fees," it added.

“SBI, being the market leader in home finance, takes ownership in bolstering consumer sentiments. The affordability for the consumer increases immensely with the present offerings as the EMI will be reduced,” the bank said.

SBI Home loan interest rates are linked to CIBIL score and start from 6.70 percent for loans up to Rs 75 lakh and 6.75 percent for loans above Rs 75 lakhs, the bank said.

Customers can also apply for it from their home via YONO App.

The home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed the milestone of Rs 5 lakh crore, it said.

As of December 31, 2020, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs 35 lakh crore and advances of more than Rs 26 lakh crore with a CASA ratio of about 45 percent.

SBI commands over 34 percent market share in home loans and around 33 percent in the auto loans segment, the bank said.