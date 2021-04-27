How to raise a grievance on EPFO? A step-by-step guide

EPF withdrawal, tranfer of EPF account, know-your- customer (KYC) among others issues related complaints can be filed through this website.

EPF withdrawal, transfer of EPF account, know-your- customer (KYC) among others issues related complaints can be filed through this website. EPF account-holders, EPF pensioners and employers can use this portal.

Prerequisite to file complaint

-To file the complaint, you must keep your Universal Account Number (UAN) handy.

-However, even if you do not have your UAN, Pension Payment Order (PPO) number or establishment number of your employer, you can still file a complaint.

-You can file a complaint related to multiple PF numbers associated with a single UAN. For an EPS pensioner, you will be required to provide the PPO number.

Here is how to file a complaint related to your EPF account

-Visit http://www.epfigms.gov.in/

-To file your complaint, click on 'Register Grievance'.

-A new webpage will open on your computer screen. Select the capacity/status in which you are filing the complaint - PF member, EPS Pensioner, Employer or Others. Remember, 'Others' option can be selected if you do not have the UAN/PPO number/Establishment number of your employer.

-To resolve your PF account related complaint, select status as 'PF member'. You will be asked to enter your UAN and security code.

-Once correct UAN and security code is entered, click on 'Get Details'. Your masked personal details which are linked to UAN will be shown on your computer screen.

-Click on 'Get OTP'. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your mobile number and email ID registered in the EPFO database.

-Enter the OTP and click on Submit.

-Once OTP is successfully verified, you will be asked to enter your personal details.

-Once personal details are entered, click on the PF number regarding which you have to file the complaint.

-A pop-up will appear on your screen. Select the radio button to which your grievance pertains - PF office, Employer, Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme or pre-pension.

-Select the Grievance Category and enter your grievance description. Upload documentary proof, if any.

-Click on 'Add' once the grievance is filed.

-Click on 'Submit'.

-Once you click on submit, your complaint will be submitted.

-The complaint registration number will be sent to your registered email address and on your mobile via SMS after you submit the complaint. Keep your complaint registration number handy.

-You can also take out a print out of the complaint registered by you.

Checking status of complaint

Once the complaint has been filed by you, you can check the status of your complaint on the website of the EPF Grievance Management system.

-Visit https://epfigms.gov.in/

-Select 'View Status' option.

-Enter the registration number, i.e., complaint number, Grievance Password or Mobile number/email id and security code.

-Click on 'Submit'.

-The status of your grievance will be shown on your computer screen. The grievance status will also indicate which regional office of the EPFO is dealing with your complaint and the name of the officer dealing with your complaint.

-In case you wish to contact the regional EPFO office, the email address and phone number will be displayed on the screen.

Here's how you can send reminder for a follow-up on complaint

If your complaint is taking too much time to resolve then you can send a reminder as well. The reminder can be sent only after 30 days of registration of complaint.

-Go to www.epfigms.gov.in

-Select 'Send Reminder' option.

-Enter the registration number, i.e., complaint number, grievance password or mobile number/email address, reminder description and security code.

-Click on Submit.

-The reminder of your complaint will be sent to the EPFO.