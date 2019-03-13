How do NRIs care for elderly in India?

BankBazaar.com

Sushanto has been in US for the past decade and half, while his parents back home in Kolkatta have aged beyond the stage where they can look after themselves. Despite repeated pleas by Sushanto, his parents are unwilling to leave their ancestral home in Kolkatta to join him in the US. This presents a problem typical to many NRIs who have left behind elderly parents in India. While leaving a prosperous career abroad to return back may not be a pragmatic solution one cannot ignore the responsibility of ensuring adequate care for the parents. Here are some useful tips to give a life of comfort and dignity to elderly back home in India.

What do elderly in India really need?

Though nothing can ever replace the presence of their children besides them at an elderly age, there are a few other worldly requirements which can be catered for from abroad.



Health Care: which includes routine check ups, house calls, in house nursing and specialized care where needed.

Financial Security: Adequate money to live a decent lifestyle which may not be catered from the monthly fixed pensions that elderly have to rely upon.

Companionship: Includes fellow elderly people and other sources of entertainment and engagement on an ongoing basis.

How to cater for basic requirements in India?

Apart from depending on siblings or other relatives to take care of the elderly in India there are now many professional options which NRIs can opt for. A little portion of their earnings from foreign shores can help their parents lead a comfortable and satisfying life by engaging professional care services in India. Currently there are many established and recognized institutions and organizations which are providing such services to look after the elderly right at the convenience of their own homes. Some of the services that are offered include:



Monthly and Quarterly assessment by a Physician.



Free on-demand visit by the Physician even without any emergency.



Daily/ Weekly visits by nurses as per requirements.



Provision of in house nurses for special requirements.



Periodic outings and gathering of elderly people from similar backgrounds.



Organizing parties and entertainment programs for elderly.



Organizing transfer of money, handling of letters and other couriered items and catering to daily household requirements.



Organizing functions to celebrate festivals and occasions with the elderly.



Establishing and ensuring a regular communication between the NRIs and their parents either through telephone or video chatting via the internet.



Provide detailed feedback and reports on the health and other issues of the elderly to their children abroad.



Payment of bills, taxes and other recurring expenses. Collection of rents and depositing the same in the designated accounts.



Arrangement of security for the elderly residing in their own house.

Note: On an average the charges for such personalized care of elderly in India will cost $ 1000 to $ 1500 per annum excluding the cost of medical expenses which might be incurred.

How to hire a full time nurse for in house care?

Many NRIs also use the option of hiring a qualified nurse to provide round the clock attendance right in their homes itself. This option provides them with a sense of security of having someone at all times to cater for unforeseen eventualities and also deliver specialized medical attention which their parents may require depending on the condition. There are hospitals and foundations who can supply such nurses on request. Usually the general nurses charge about Rs. 400 for a 12 hour shift while specialized nurses cost about Rs. 600 to Rs. 700 for a 12 hour shift. However one needs to verify the following while hiring a nurse to look after elderly people in India especially if there is no one else residing with them.



The nurse should have been certified by the Nursing Association of India.



The nurse should have a combined experience of training and OJT of at least 3 years prior to being assigned as a personal in house nurse independently.



The nurse should ideally be recommended by a hospital or a social welfare agency that is registered.



Despite being qualified for the need, the nurse must be verified for his or her antecedents through proper channels.



The personal physician of the elderly must have an interview with the nurse to ascertain abilities for undertaking the responsibility before hiring the nurse.



The local police authorities must be intimated regarding the employment of any nurse at the house to take care of the elderly there.

Taking care of our elderly parents is one of the most important social as well as personal obligations that most of us are committed to. With a host professional agencies undertaking services for a reasonable price the NRIs now have the chance to ensure the best quality care for their parents back home.





















