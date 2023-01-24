English
    How ChatGPT can disrupt your investment portfolio

    US-based technology giants Alphabet, Meta, Amazon and many more have been investing substantially to enhance their artificial intelligence capabilities. These are futuristic technologies, but it makes sense to correctly position your portfolios today, to reap the benefits later.

    Vikas Gupta
    January 24, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST
    Chat GPT ― a big step ahead in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the next big news in the world of technology.

    AI mind so vast
    Endless learning, growing fast
    Humanity’s hope —ChatGPT

    The above is written by ChatGPT on my request to write a haiku, a Japanese poem, on AI. But why are we suddenly getting poetic? Let’s step back a little.

    The year 2022 was bad for US-based technology companies listed on the Nasdaq. The Nasdaq 100 index fell by 32 percent in 2022, making it among the worst years for US indices since 2008. The US Federal Reserve raising interest rates, and also the return to work post COVID-19 lockdowns, weren’t good news for tech companies that weren’t prepared for the shift in work styles.

    But the good news is that technology is moving on, and breaking new ground. Take the case of Chat GPT ― a big step ahead in Artificial Intelligence (AI). That’s the next big news in the world of technology. And if you are the sort who invests in the US markets, as part of your diversification, then you need to look at companies that are investing in AI.