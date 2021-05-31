Fixed deposit rates: Here are FD interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Kotak Mahindra Bank

ICICI Bank gives interest rates ranging from 2.5 percent to 5.50 percent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are applicable from October, 21. Senior citizens will continue to get a 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rate than others.

SBI latest FD rates

Fixed deposits are one of the most preferable and popular deposit schemes, primarly because of the safe and secure nature of the investment. The principal amount is invested at a fixed interest rate and interest gain on the deposits accrues and grows over time when one invests in an FD.

Maturity Period Interest Rates 7 days to 45 days 2.9% 46 days to 179 days 3.9% 180 days to less than 1 year 4.4% 1 year to less than 2 years 5% 2 years to less than 3 years 5.1% 3 years to less than 5 years 5.3% 5 years and up to 10 years 5.4%

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9 percent to 5.4 percent to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. These rates are effective from January 8, 2021.

HDFC Bank latest FD rates

HDFC Bank is offering a 2.50 percent interest rate on deposits between 7 days and 29 days, and 3 percent on deposits maturing in 30-90 days. On 91 days to 6 months, 3.5 percent and on 6 months 1 day to less than one year, 4.4 percent. The bank gives 4.9 percent on FDs maturing in one year. These rates are applicable from May 21, 2021.

Maturity Period Interest Rates 7 days to 29 days 2.50% 30 days to 90 days 3% 91 days to 6 months 3.5% 6 months 1 day to 1 year 4.4% 1 year to 2 years 4.9% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 5.15% 3 year 1 day to 5 years 5.30% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 5.50%

Term deposits maturing in one year and two years will fetch an interest rate of 4.9 percent. FDs maturing in 2 years to 3 years will give 5.15 percent, 3 years to 5 years will give 5.30 percent. Deposits with a maturity period of 5 years to 10 years will give 5.50 percent interest. HDFC Bank offers interest ranging from 2.50 percent to 5.50 percent on deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years.

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates

Maturity Period Interest Rates 7 days to 30 days 2.50% 31 days to 90 days 2.75% 91 days to 120 days 3% 121 days to 179 days 3.25% 180 days to 364 days 4.40% 365 days to 389 days 4.50% 390 days to Less than 23 months 4.80% 23 months to 3 years 5% 3 years and above but less than 4 years 5.10% 4 years and above but less than 5 years 5.25% 5 years to 10 years 5.30%

Kotak Mahindra Bank gives interest rate ranging from 2.5 percent to 5.30 percent on term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are applicable from April 26, 2021.