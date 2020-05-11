App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Debit card is lost or stolen? Here is what to do

If you lose your debit card, or your card is stolen, you can easily fix the problem in a couple of steps.

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh

Debit cards help you withdraw cash from ATMs, do shopping and fulfill several other important needs.

In many countries, such as most of Western Europe, the use of debit cards has become so widespread that their volume has overtaken or entirely replaced cheques and, in some instances, cash transactions.

After the demonetisation by the current government, there has been a surge in cashless transactions. Nowadays, cards are accepted in most places. Almost half of Indian debit and credit card users use Rupay cards. Some Indian banks issue Visa debit cards though some banks (like SBI and Citibank India) also issue Maestro cards.

If you lose your debit card, or your card is stolen, you can easily fix the problem in a couple of steps.

>> Register an FIR at the nearest police station if your card is lost or you suspect that your card is stolen. An FIR copy has to be provided to the bank to block debit cards.

>> Apply for a duplicate debit card at the time of reporting loss of card to the bank. Charges may apply on the issuance of a new card.

>> Do not use the old debit card if you find it later on.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

First Published on May 11, 2020 09:24 am

tags #ATM #Business #credit card #Current Affairs #debit card #India #personal finance

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.