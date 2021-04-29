Aadhaar Card update: Best 3 ways to check status, as per UIDAI

Those three ways to check Aadhaar update status are — call at 1947, send an e-mail at help@uidai.gov.in or log in at the direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has tweeted that there are three ways Aadhaar Card holders may check Aadhaar update status. They may call 1947, send an email at help@uidai.gov.in or log in at the direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar.



#AadhaarHelpline

Have you updated your Aadhaar recently? Call 1947 or email at help@uidai.gov.in to know the status of your update request. Keep your acknowledgment slip or URN handy to get the details. You can also check the status online from https://t.co/IijgmtTIvCpic.twitter.com/u74O7cFhDb

— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) April 27, 2021

"Have you updated your Aadhaar recently? Call 1947 or email at help@uidai.gov.in to know the status of your update request. Keep your acknowledgment slip or URN handy to get the details. You can also check the status online from https://resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar." UIDAI tweeted

One will have to keep the acknowledge slip or 14-digit URN number ready in either of the three ways to check Aadhaar update status. If the Aadhaar card holder calls at 1947 then he or she will have to give one's URN number to the Aadhaar executive.

The Aadhaar card holder will have to send details of one's acknowledgement slip and URN number if he/she is sending e-mail at help@uidai.gov.in.

UID said "You will require EID (Enrolment ID) to check your Aadhaar Status. The EID is displayed on the top of your enrolment/update acknowledgement slip and contains 14 digit enrolment number (1234/12345/12345) and the 14 digit date and time (dd/mm/yyyy hh:mm:ss) of enrolment. These 28 digits together form your Enrolment ID (EID)".

How to check Aadhaar card update status online

Aadhaar card holder can check one's Aadhaar card update status online by logging in directly at resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar. Here is the step by step guide:

-Log in at the direct UIDAI link — resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar.

-Enter 14-digit EID number

-Enter Captcha below

-Click at 'Check Status' button

-Your Aadhaar card update status will get displayed on your computer monitor or on the Android phone screen.