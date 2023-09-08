English
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Account aggregators: Here’s how to share your MF data with your bank or advisors

    Account aggregators are a game changer as they provide a digital dashboard to your financial life, helping you avail of loans quickly and adding a financial advisor seamlessly.

    Hiral Thanawala
    Kayezad E Adajania
    September 08, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
    Account aggregators: Here’s how to share your MF data with your bank or advisors

    An account aggregator is an online platform where your financial life can be accessed at a glance.

    In August, CAMSfinserv, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-licensed account aggregator (AA), announced it was getting on board all 17 asset management companies (AMCs) that its registrar and transfer agent (R&T) arm, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), manages. CAMS is one of India’s largest R&T agents in the mutual fund industry. Now with mutual funds coming on board AAs, those firms or individuals (your financial advisor, for instance) who need to get an idea of your finances can see your...

