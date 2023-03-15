English
    Online@IIMA: IIM Ahmedabad launches platform for online courses

    Moneycontrol News
    March 15, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST
    The initiative is focused on students, professionals and businesses.

    The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) launched a unified portal – Online@IIMA, which will offer a slew of online certification courses for participants across the globe.

    Though the portal, learners will have the option to choose between a wide range of synchronous or live programmes, and asynchronous or self-paced programmes, that are customised to suit their learning needs. These course modules have an interactive pedagogy by faculty members.

    Online@IIMA will offer a wide range of courses in Economics, Human Resources, Information Systems, Leadership, Finance & Accounting, and Data Science. Designed for a duration of four to six weeks, course modules have been curated to train learners in “real-world business challenges”, the institute said.

    The initiative is focused on students, professionals and businesses. These courses are also available on online education platforms – SWAYAM and Coursera.

    “Having offered online and hybrid courses in the last few years, we present Online@IIMA to bring high-quality education and expertise of our faculty to the participants, globally. We believe that online [the portal] will continue to offer the same transformative learning experience to all those who choose to participate in it,” said Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director of IIMA.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 15, 2023 04:10 pm