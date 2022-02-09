IIM-A placements: BCG, Accenture top recruiters as final campus hiring begins

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Accenture Strategy emerged as the top two recruiters of MBA graduates at the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A), as the country's top business school begins its final campus hiring season.

While BCG made 47 offers, including pre-placement offers on Day One, Accenture Strategy made 32 offers in the Cluster 1 hiring process, IIM-A said on February 9, indicating a strong recruitment sentiment.

“Consulting firms, offering management consulting continue to hire in large numbers. This reinforces the strength of the management programme at IIMA,” the B-school said.

During the 2021 final placement season, BCG was again the top recruiter but with 32 offers followed by McKinsey & Co, which offered jobs to 30 graduates.

Companies that participated in the so-called Cluster 1 this year comprised four cohorts—management consulting, investment banking and markets, advisory consulting and private equity, venture capital and asset management.

The recruiters on Day One included companies like American Express, Arga Capital, Arthur D Little, A&W Capital, Bain and Co, BCG, Bernstein, Citibank, Accenture, EY Parthenon, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Kearney, McKinsey, Monitor Deloitte, Oliver Wyman, Premji Invest, PwC, Standard Chartered, and the Xander Group.

IIM-A follows a cluster-based placement approach. While cluster one was conducted on February 8 and continued till late in the night. Cluster 2 is planned for February 11.

On Day One, finance firms offered roles in investment banking, private equity, venture capital and capital markets across functions. Goldman Sachs made seven offers followed by American Express that made five offers.

IIM-A does not reveal placement packages until an audit of the compensation structures is made later in the year. It calls it the Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS).

A robust campus placement season continues at B-School campuses in India after a strong IIT hiring season. Some of the IIMs including at Lucknow, Indore and Nagpur have completed the final placements for the 2022 graduating batch.

While IIM-Indore placed 572 MBAs with an average annual salary of Rs 25.01 lakh, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SPJIMR (SP Jain Institute of Management and Research) completed the final placement with an average salary of Rs 32.05 lakh an annum.

The Indian School of Business (ISB), with campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali, completed the final hiring season for 900 students with an average salary of Rs 34.05 lakh an annum.