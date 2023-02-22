IIM Ahmedabad concludes placement of PGP, FABM

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the Analytics & IT consulting cohort rolled out 15 offers, including PPOs.

IIM Ahmedabad has concluded cluster 3 of the final placement process for the 2021-23 batch of the postgraduate programme in Food & Agribusiness Management (FABM), in a hybrid mode.

The third cluster comprised eight cohorts, which included Analytics & IT Consulting, BFSI, Consumer Tech, Core Manufacturing & Infrastructure, Enterprise Tech, Education Tech, Logistics, and Government Enterprises.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the Analytics & IT consulting cohort rolled out 15 offers, including PPOs. The BFSI cohort rolled out the second-highest offers. Many new recruiters participated this year across cohorts, including cult.fit, Finarb Consulting, and Javis.

The placement process of the FABM batch witnessed the participation of 47 students and job roles offered from sectors, like Agri-inputs, Trading & Commodities, Supply Chain, Food Industry, Agri Consulting, e-Commerce, FMCG Retail and others. Godrej Agrovet & Grant Thornton Bharat have emerged as the largest recruiters.

Regular recruiters included Ernst & Young (EY), Reliance Industries Limited, PI Industries, Absolute, Agro Tech Foods, Olam Agri, Olam Food Ingredients, Banas Dairy, Privi Life Sciences, Amul, Bayer, UPL, Nestle, PepsiCo, among others.