Officials reach deal to restart northern Iraq oil exports

Iraq's central government and officials from the semi-autonomous Kurdish region reached a final deal Tuesday to resume oil exports from northern Iraq via a pipeline to Turkey.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, announced the deal at a press conference in Baghdad.

Halting the export of the regions oil harms Iraqs revenues, Sudani said, adding that the governments would work toward passing a federal law detailing the sharing of funds from oil and gas exports.

Barzani said in a statement that while the deal is temporary, it is a crucial step towards ending the long-standing dispute between Irbil and Baghdad and creates a positive and safe atmosphere to finally approve the national oil and gas law.

Kurdish officials said the deal would allow exports to begin again as early as Tuesday.

Iraq stopped sending nearly half a million barrels of oil through the pipeline last month after an arbitration process by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) sided with Iraq in a long-standing dispute over the independent export of oil by the Kurdish regional government.

Baghdad and Erbil have been at loggerheads over oil revenues for years.

Iraq, OPECs second largest producer, filed for arbitration against Turkey in 2014 after the Kurdish region sidelined Iraqs state-owned oil marketing company, SOMO, and began exporting crude oil through the neighboring country. Iraq claimed that all oil exports have to go through SOMO, as per a 1973 agreement with Turkey.

Iraqs economy is one of the most oil-dependent in the world, according to the World Bank. While most of the countrys oil reserves are located in the south, the Kurdish region is heavily reliant on exports of the resource from northern fields.