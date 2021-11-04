MARKET NEWS

No respite from recurring payments disruption even a month after new norms kick in

Banks, payment aggregators and card companies had until September 30 to cancel standing instructions for recurring payments.

Priyanka Iyer
November 04, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST








A little over a month after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new recurring payment norms took effect, causing disruption in the segment, payments began failing yet again in November.

What started as an attempt to empower consumers continues to be a nightmare for individuals and small businesses, who are getting sleepless nights over drastic drop in revenue due to failed subscriptions.

Banks, payment aggregators and card companies had until September 30 to comply with the norms under which standing instructions for recurring payments such as subscriptions and bill payments stood cancelled.

Customers had to re-authenticate these standing instructions for transactions up to Rs 5,000. After a two-factor authentication, customers would be charged and an e-mandate would be set up for subsequent payments.

For recurring payments above Rs 5,000, the customers had to give their consent and go through a two-factor authentication process for every payment.

The problems began when the deadline to adhere to these guidelines kicked in after repeated extensions, but many banks were still not ready. Those ready with the guidelines included HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Citibank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC Bank, Yes Bank, RBL Bank and IndusInd Bank. This list has seen no change in the past month and customers with debit or credit cards from banks other than these still cannot set up auto-debit payments.

“It will take up to six months for this to streamline. Nothing is going to change overnight anyway. When it comes to the unprepared public sector banks, it will be a miracle if they manage to adhere to the guidelines even in six months,” said a fintech executive on condition of anonymity.









Recurring 2010_001

Startups and small businesses that provide subscription-based services and products continue to lose up to 70 percent of their monthly income. Payment gateways like PayU, Razorpay and BillDesk that introduced products to help banks and merchants/companies adhere to the norms are working with their customers to help salvage the situation.

“We have been able to recover 30 percent of the failed subscription-based auto-debit payments. But the balance 70 percent is huge,” Razorpay co-founder and CTO Shashank Kumar said.

Razorpay also added a product that reminds customers to make monthly payments by sending them links to pay. So, if auto-debit mandates are failing, customers will be reminded to make one-time payments instead. “This saves the merchants and founders the trouble of doing any technical heavy lifting till all banks go live,” Kumar said.

The pain for international payments continues as companies abroad have not tweaked their subscription norms in line with India’s new recurring payment guidelines. This has led to Indians losing out on subscriptions for international news publications, cloud services, etc.

Struggling to make subscription payments. @HDFC_Bank@SBICard_Connect@IDFCFIRSTBank - all cards getting declined on @Googleplaysto20 @business @WSJ

Any bright ideas to get around?

— Tejeshwi Sharma

The RBI first came out with these norms in 2019 in an attempt to protect consumers against unsolicited recurring payments being set up on their cards. This was done following multiple instances of auto-debit transactions being executed without the customer’s initiation or consent.

Banks and other stakeholders were asked by the RBI to implement the framework by March 31, 2021. The deadline was extended to September 30, 2021, after banks failed to fully implement the guidelines.
first published: Nov 4, 2021 08:16 am

