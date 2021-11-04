No respite from recurring payments disruption even a month after new norms kick in

A little over a month after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new recurring payment norms took effect, causing disruption in the segment, payments began failing yet again in November.

What started as an attempt to empower consumers continues to be a nightmare for individuals and small businesses, who are getting sleepless nights over drastic drop in revenue due to failed subscriptions.

Banks, payment aggregators and card companies had until September 30 to comply with the norms under which standing instructions for recurring payments such as subscriptions and bill payments stood cancelled.

Customers had to re-authenticate these standing instructions for transactions up to Rs 5,000. After a two-factor authentication, customers would be charged and an e-mandate would be set up for subsequent payments.

For recurring payments above Rs 5,000, the customers had to give their consent and go through a two-factor authentication process for every payment.

The problems began when the deadline to adhere to these guidelines kicked in after repeated extensions, but many banks were still not ready. Those ready with the guidelines included HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Citibank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC Bank, Yes Bank, RBL Bank and IndusInd Bank. This list has seen no change in the past month and customers with debit or credit cards from banks other than these still cannot set up auto-debit payments.

“It will take up to six months for this to streamline. Nothing is going to change overnight anyway. When it comes to the unprepared public sector banks, it will be a miracle if they manage to adhere to the guidelines even in six months,” said a fintech executive on condition of anonymity.