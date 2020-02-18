Nirma University team wins Mitsubishi Electric Cup

A team from the Institute of Technology, NIRMA University, Gujarat, won the 5th Mitsubishi Electric Cup, receiving a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The two-day national level automation competition witnessed tough competition among 35 teams, exhibiting projects on the theme 'Visualizing IoT Solutions for Smart Automation'.

A team from Agni College of Technology, Tamil Nadu bagged the second position, receiving Rs 75,000 and a CVR College of Engineering, Telangana team ranked third in the competition with prize money of Rs 50,000.

Launched in 2016, the Mitsubishi Electric Cup is an annual event organised by Mitsubishi Electric India. This is one of the biggest national-level Automation Competition in India that challenges many engineering college teams to design, build and present factory-automation products based, innovative working models.

The 5th Mitsubishi Electric Cup commenced the registration process in July 2019 and received 279 proposals from 140 institutions, over 16 states including two union territories, across the country.

All the participating teams were mentored by Mitsubishi Electric India’s technical team and were provided with the essential Mitsubishi Electric’s Factory Automation products such as Programable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs), Servo Motors, Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) etc., to showcase their solution based model for smart manufacturing.

The competition primarily comprised of three parts - "System Design and Presentation", "Basic Knowledge" and "Good Behaviour".

System Design and Presentation required participating teams to focus on the theme of 'Visualising IoT Solutions for Smart Automation' and independently design and produce a complete set of devices/models using Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation products.

"Our mission is to provide a platform to exhibit innovative concepts and support the students with mentorship from professionals in the field of Factory Automation," said Katsunori Ushiku, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Electric India.

The basic knowledge test involved questions on Programable Logic Controllers, Inverters, Human Machine Interfaces, Servo Motors and Factory Automation Network, aiming to examine students' understanding of Mitsubishi Electric products and factory automation technologies.