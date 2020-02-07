App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

New name, logo of merged entity of UBI, PNB, OBC to be unveiled soon: Official

The new entity will be the second-largest bank in the country after State Bank of India (SBI) with a total business volume of Rs 18 lakh crore, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Centre will soon announce the new name and logo of the entity to be emerged after the merger of Punjab National Bank (PNB) United Bank of India (UBI) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), an official said on Friday.

The new entity will be the second largest bank in the country after State Bank of India (SBI) with a total business volume of Rs 18 lakh crore, he said.

"The government is expected to announce the new name and logo of the merged bank which will become operational from April 1, 2020," an UBI official told PTI.

Close

He said logo is very important for creating an identity of the new lender and discussions on this aspect have been taken place at the highest level of the three state-run banks.

related news

The official also said the 34-odd committees, formed by the three banks for standardisation and harmonisation of procedures, have already submitted their reports to the respective boards of the lenders.

"Consultant Ernst & Young (E&Y), which has been appointed by the anchor bank PNB, will supervise the process of harmonisation and standardisation. It includes issues relating to HR, software, products and services," the official said.

Post merger, the combined staff strength of the new entity will be one lakh, he said.

United Bank of India on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 113.56 crore for December quarter in the current fiscal as provisions for bad loans more than halved.

The lender had posted a net loss of Rs 1,139.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 09:29 pm

tags #Business #Oriental Bank of Commerce #Punjab National Bank #United Bank of India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.