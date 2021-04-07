Network18 Sanjeevani launch | Exploring possibility of third dose but no official recommendation: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawala

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawala

Adar Poonawala, CEO, Serum Institute of India on Wednesday said that the Serum Institute is exploring the possibility of a third dose/booster shot but no official recommendation on this regard has been received.

"Booster'' is something we can look at much later on. I know some vaccines may require a third dose. It's not found with our vaccine but it could be possible that in six months with more data coming about we can see that a third dose could perhaps enhance and further give you a long term protection which we are exploring as well but there's no official recommendation for that because that would have been proven in trials etc.," Poonawala said.

Poonawala was speaking at the launch of the Network18 Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life, a CSR initiative by Federal Bank.

Several dignitaries who were in live attendance for the launch included - Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawala, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that more people in the eligible categor must be encouraged to get vaccinated. There is still a large capacity available and people are still not coming.

"Vaccination sites are still meeting only about 30 percent of their capacity," Guleria said.

He further added that people in the priority group should be vaccinated as early as possible so that the government could then move to the low age groups.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan lauded the government's nationwide vaccination efforts and said that so far over 8 crore vaccines have been administered among the three eligible groups.

"In fact yesterday itself forty three lakh were given in a single day," Union Health Minister added.

The minister further urged that all the people must follow Covid appropriate behaviour the lack of which is contributing to the second wave so that the chain of transmission of the mutant strain is broken.

(This is a developing story)