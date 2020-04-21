Net employee addition in top 3 IT firms declines YoY in FY20

Net employee additions in top three IT majors – Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro and Infosys – has seen an average decline of 20 percent in FY20 compared to FY19.

The decline was sharper for Infosys at 40 percent, followed by TCS at 17 percent and Wipro at 3 percent. For the year-ended March, Infosys added 14,248 people last fiscal as opposed to 24,013 in FY19.

In the case of TCS, net addition stood at 24,179 in FY20 compared to 29,287 in FY19.

For Wipro, hiring doubled in FY20. The company recruited 12,000 freshers. However, net additions stood at 11,461 in FY20 versus 11,502 people in FY19.

At the end of FY20, total employees in TCS stood at 4,48,464, Infosys: 2,42,371 and Wipro: 1,82,886.

This decline is despite the momentum the firms saw in the first half of the year. First quarter of FY20 saw record hiring in the IT sector. Business Standard reported that close to 85,000 freshers were hired in Q4 FY19, the highest in a single quarter in the last six years.

Take for instance the top three firms. For FY19, TCS hired 30,000 freshers, its highest in the last five years in Q1. Infosys handed out more than 34,000 offers to both freshers and laterals between April and December 2019. Wipro said it had hired 9,000 freshers between April and September 2019 and about 12,000 in FY20.

IT staffers told Moneycontrol that the worst was over and the numbers reflect the confidence the companies have in terms of new age projects though the numbers will never be as huge as a decade ago. Rituparna Chakroborty, co-founder, Teamlease, an IT staffing firm, said in an earlier interaction that hiring will never be in mass numbers as it had been a decade back, but more niche.

In its early days, IT firms recruited freshers in thousands from campuses. However, hiring now has become more or less niche as firms are looking for people with new age skills such as cloud, AI and machine learning.

Given the novel coronavirus pandemic, hiring is likely to dip further in FY21. All three IT companies will not have any new hires. Infosys, Wipro and TCS said that they would honour all the offers that has been given out so far in FY21. TCS has issued 40,000 offers and Infosys 35,000.Wipro will defer on-boarding of freshers, whereas TCS and Infosys will start on-boarding after the students graduate. The graduation will likely to be pushed to July as the final year exams have been postponed due to COVID-19.