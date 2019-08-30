App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

NDRF, Wipro to work together in design for additive manufacturing of aerospace systems

According to an MoU signed on Friday, NDRF and Wipro 3D would also offer competency building and advisory programmes relating to additive manufacturing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Design and Research Forum joined hands with Wipro 3D to work together in design for additive manufacturing of aerospace systems and developing related industry standards.

According to an MoU signed on Friday, NDRF and Wipro 3D would also offer competency building and advisory programmes relating to additive manufacturing.

The MoU was inked by NDRF Chairman, Dr M Annadurai and Wipro 3D's Vice-President & Business Head, Ajay Parikh.

Close

"NDRF and Wipro 3D are joining together to create industry standards and generate design for additive manufacturing pedigree for aerospace systems," Annadurai told reporters here.

related news

According to him, 3D printing/additive manufacturing is a technology which is going to "revolutionise the future world", requiring industry standards and pioneering attempts in terms of design.

NDRF, an autonomous forum of the Institution of Engineers (India), promotes research, design, development, productionisation and innovation through collaborative efforts since 1969, according to an NDRF statement.

NDRF is celebrating its 50th year of formation during 2019-20, with a string of new initiatives.

NDRF and "Space Kids India" announced that they would jointly host a national competition for students to innovatively design payloads in cube satellite and launch it to near Space on January 19 next year.

Necessary technical guidance, hand-holding and provision of 3D printed satellite bodies will be arranged by NDRF and Space Kids India.

NDRF also on Friday signed an MoU with Alliance University to undertake collaborative research in engineering.

As part of India's 75th Independence day celebrations, NDRF, in association with Indian Technology Congress Association, Space Kids India and "Engineers Without Borders" would enable student teams from schools and colleges to build and launch 75 satellites by August 15, 2022, he said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 01:39 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.