NDRF, Wipro to work together in design for additive manufacturing of aerospace systems

The National Design and Research Forum joined hands with Wipro 3D to work together in design for additive manufacturing of aerospace systems and developing related industry standards.

According to an MoU signed on Friday, NDRF and Wipro 3D would also offer competency building and advisory programmes relating to additive manufacturing.

The MoU was inked by NDRF Chairman, Dr M Annadurai and Wipro 3D's Vice-President & Business Head, Ajay Parikh.

"NDRF and Wipro 3D are joining together to create industry standards and generate design for additive manufacturing pedigree for aerospace systems," Annadurai told reporters here.

According to him, 3D printing/additive manufacturing is a technology which is going to "revolutionise the future world", requiring industry standards and pioneering attempts in terms of design.

NDRF, an autonomous forum of the Institution of Engineers (India), promotes research, design, development, productionisation and innovation through collaborative efforts since 1969, according to an NDRF statement.

NDRF is celebrating its 50th year of formation during 2019-20, with a string of new initiatives.

NDRF and "Space Kids India" announced that they would jointly host a national competition for students to innovatively design payloads in cube satellite and launch it to near Space on January 19 next year.

Necessary technical guidance, hand-holding and provision of 3D printed satellite bodies will be arranged by NDRF and Space Kids India.

NDRF also on Friday signed an MoU with Alliance University to undertake collaborative research in engineering.