English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Child rights body NCPCR asks Netflix to stop streaming 'Bombay Begums'; Here's why

Objecting to the alleged inappropriate portrayal of children in the series, the NCPCR said this type of content will not only pollute the young minds but may also result in abuse and exploitation of children.

PTI
March 12, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
Bombay Begums (Image: Netflix)

Bombay Begums (Image: Netflix)

The apex child rights body NCPCR has asked Netflix to stop streaming Bombay Begums citing inappropriate portrayal of children in the web series. In a notice to Netflix on Thursday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the OTT platform to furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which it said it will be constrained to initiate appropriate legal action.

Objecting to the alleged inappropriate portrayal of children in the series, the commission said this type of content will not only pollute the young minds but may also result in abuse and exploitation of children.

The commission took action based on a complaint which alleged that the series normalises minors indulging in casual sex and drug abuse.

"Netflix should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain themselves from getting into such things," the commission said in its notice.

"Therefore, you are directed to look into this matter and immediately stop streaming of this series and furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which the Commission will be constrained to initiate appropriate action pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the CPCR (Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Act, 2005," the commission said.

Close

Related stories

Bombay Begums delves into the lives of five women from different sections of society who all want different things in life.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Entertainment #India #Netflix
first published: Mar 12, 2021 09:04 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.