Nazara subsidiary Nodwin Gaming to buy 51% in Singapore-based live events firm Branded

Branded owns properties such as entertainment and sports event All That Matters and women-centric event It’s a Girl Thing among others.

Nodwin Gaming, an e-sports subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has signed definitive agreements to pick up 51 percent stake in Singapore-based live events firm Branded in an all-cash deal of up to $1.3 million, the company has said.

In a stock market filing, the company said the deal is being done by Nodwin Gaming's Singapore subsidiary Nodwin International Pte Ltd through a combination of primary capital infusion and secondary stock purchases from the existing shareholder of Branded. Nodwin Gaming will use its internal cash reserves to fund the transaction.

Founded by media veteran Jasper Donat, Branded is best known for conducting live digital media events such as YouTube FanFest and Tencent Music Connects across Asia-Pacific region. It also owns properties such as entertainment and sports event All That Matters and women-centric event It’s a Girl Thing.

Apart from this, Branded mentions that it provides brands such as Coca-Cola, Tinder, Snap, Unilever, Intel, Grab, WPP and Ogilvy with online and offline event strategy, partnership and execution services among others.

For 2022, Branded had posted a turnover of SGD 755,644 (Rs 4.68 crore), marginally down from SGD 761,831 (Rs 4.71 crore) in 2021.

In October 2018, global digital marketing firm Dentsu Aegis Network had acquired Branded for an undisclosed amount. However, Branded says on its website that it exited Dentsu in 2020 to become an independent digital event producer.

Expanding its base across geographies

Following this acquisition, Nodwin Singapore will own Branded's intellectual properties (IPs) such as Gaming Matters, Sports Matters, Music Matters and others that have "direct synergy" with them, the company said.

Nodwin Gaming said these IPs will help them expand its base across gender and geographies "Nodwin Gaming is continuing its journey as a sports media company focussed on e-sports and this acquisition is a step in that direction" it said.

The e-sports firm had earlier acquired the gaming and adjacent IP businesses of OML Entertainment for Rs 73 crore in September 2021, including the popular NH7 Weekender music festival.

It had also picked up a 10.26 percent stake in digital media firm Rusk Media for Rs 10 crore in December 2021; purchased comic, pop culture and superheroes merchandising retailer Planet Superheroes for Rs 4.9 crore in January 2022; and picked up 35 percent stake in gaming accessories maker Brandscale Innovations that makes high-quality and affordable gaming audio gear under the brand name Wings.

The e-sports segment, which includes Nodwin Gaming and Sportskeeda, is the biggest vertical for Nazara Technologies, accounting for about 49 percent of its topline for the first nine months of the financial year 2023.

Nodwin Gaming's revenues surged 98 percent to Rs 280.3 crore for the first nine months of the financial year 2023, led by offline events such as Dreamhack, and NH7 weekender as well as creation of new international IPs, Nazara Technologies said in its earnings results on January 24.