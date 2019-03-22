Naveen Jindal expects steel demand to pick up on global cues

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) Chairman Naveen Jindal expects steel demand to be robust going ahead.

"Steel demand is expected to be robust in coming months. Steel prices saw a correction because raw material prices costs were high," Jindal told reporters.

Jindal also said that international prices of steel would determine the outlook for coming months in the domestic market.

On being asked if JSPL is looking for acquisitions, he said he is not interested in any company at the moment.