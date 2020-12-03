PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Nava Bharat Ventures inks pact with Tata Steel arm for conversion of high carbon ferro chrome

The company added that the agreement postulates that the entire smelting capacity of the Odisha plant is dedicated to TSML to produce up to 70,000 metric tonnes of high carbon ferro chrome per annum.
PTI
Dec 3, 2020 / 06:49 PM IST
Tata Steel
Tata Steel

Ferro alloys manufacturer Nava Bharat Ventures on Thursday said it has entered into a five-year agreement with a Tata Steel arm for conversion of high carbon ferro chrome.

In a regulatory filing, Nava Bharat Ventures said "it has entered into a conversion agreement with Tata Steel Mining (TSML), wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, with which similar arrangement subsisted, for conversion of high carbon ferro chrome. The duration of the conversion agreement with TSML is from December 1, 2020, to March 31, 2025".

Nava Bharat Ventures shares gain 6% on conversion agreement with Tata Steel Mining

The company added that the agreement postulates that the entire smelting capacity of the Odisha plant is dedicated to TSML to produce up to 70,000 metric tonnes of high carbon ferro chrome per annum. "Thereby, the arrangement should provide long-term operational stability for the ferro alloy plant and associated captive power plant at Odisha," the company said.

Shares of Nava Bharat Ventures were trading 3.52 per cent higher at Rs 57.35 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Nava Bharat Ventures #Odisha #Tata Steel #Tata Steel Mining
first published: Dec 3, 2020 06:49 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk | Not just 2021 but these 3 themes will hog limelight in next 10 years: Trideep Bhattacharya

D-Street Talk | Not just 2021 but these 3 themes will hog limelight in next 10 years: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.