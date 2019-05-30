App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natco settles patent dispute with Onyx Therapeutics for blood cancer drug Carfilzomib

The settlement allows Natco and its partner Breckenridge to launch the generic version of Kyprolos in 2027 or sooner depending on certain occurrences.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Drug maker Natco Pharma on May 30 said it has reached an out-of-court settlement in the US with Onyx Therapeutics over a patent litigation related to the generic versions of 10mg, 30mg and 60mg of Kyprolis.

Kyprolis, or generically called as carfilzomib, had sales of $586 million for the year ending December 2018 in the United States. The drug is used in treatment of relapsing multiple myeloma — a type of blood cancer.

Natco has partnered with Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, which will market the product in the US.

The settlement allows Natco and its partner Breckenridge to launch the generic version of Kyprolos in 2027 or sooner depending on certain occurrences.  The exact date of the launch is held as "confidential".

"The parties have reached a settlement agreement and the District Court case has been dismissed," Natco said in a statement to stock exchanges.

"The parties cannot make further comment as to the terms of the Settlement Agreement," the statement added.

Natco said its 10mg abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) is sole first to file and could be eligible for 180-days marketing exclusivity for the 10mg strength under certain circumstances.

Natco is a prolific litigant, often locking horns with its bigger rivals to knock off the patent protection on their drugs. The company manages the high cost of litigation by partnering with local companies in US, and offering them a profit share for distributing the product which Natco supplies.

Shares of Natco dropped 0.65 percent and were trading at Rs 520.10 on BSE at 2.52 pm, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.74 percent to 39,793.25 points.
First Published on May 30, 2019 03:06 pm

