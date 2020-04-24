App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Franklin Templeton India crisis | Need to ensure liquidity issue doesn't turn into one of solvency: SBI MF

A credit line from the RBI will do a lot of good for the industry, Ashwani Bhatia, MD and CEO of SBI MF told CNBC-TV18.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The panic will likely go away as even in the best of times the markets are often illiquid, said Ashwani Bhatia, MD and CEO of SBI MF commenting on the implications of Franklin Templeton's decision to wind up six schemes.

However, the fund house said there is a need to ensure that the liquidity crisis doesn't turn into one a solvency crisis. A credit line from the RBI will do a lot of good for the industry, Bhatia said.

Nothing has changed overnight and we think RBI & SEBI are already working together to ensure liquidity, Bhatia said pointing out that the mere announcement of a credit line in 2008 had boosted confidence tremendously.

Close

Bhatia believes Franklin Templeton's move is in the best interest of the investors.

related news

In an unprecedented decision, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has shut six of its open-ended debt funds, effective April 23. All these schemes followed the high-risk, high-return credit risk strategy. The fund house will now sell the underlying securities of all these funds over time and pay off their investors in a staggered manner.

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 12:08 pm

tags #Franklin Templeton India crisis #SBI MF

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.