Moneycontrol MF Summit | Training of investment begins right from home, says chef and businessman Vikas Khanna

Michelin star chef, businessman, Vikas Khanna at the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit

"My first investment I ever made was in small banquets in 1990," shared Vikas Khanna, the Michelin star Indian chef, restaurateur, author, filmmaker and a humanitarian.

"The banquet was a total failure and I am proud of it," chuckled Khanna as he spoke further on the topic 'Investing in a Billion Aspirations' at Moneycontrol's first Mutual Fund Summit in Mumbai on December 14.

Elaborating on risk-taking from a very young age, Khanna said, "Training of investment begins right from home. It begins right from when you are taught that you got to take this risk."

"For anyone who is aspiring investor, talent, artist, you need to first invest in yourself," he added, saying that it is a part of building one's value.

Khanna, who has also authored over 39 books across various topics, also added that it is very interesting to speak about investments without thinking about the value. However, highlighting the addition of value one brings to oneself and others' lives, he also stated, "If you bring value to people, you own them for the rest of your life."

Speaking about investing in India and its heritage, the Michelin star chef and businessman mentioned, "If we want to make India a much bigger brand, we need to find ways to invest in our artists."

Giving an example from his own life, Khanna shared, "I invest a lot in strange things, like almost $4 million were invested in a Culinary museum. What was the reason of that? It was to bring old Indian antiques from the kitchens."

Khanna pointed out that his investment strategies are totally different. "I need to find a way Culinary schools where I don't charge. I can empower those people."

Pointing out that hospitality is the second highest employer in the world after farming, Khanna also expressed, "...Still we invest so little in creating great infrastructures, for our hotels, restaurants, catering and food bloggers."

Having produced a documentary series named Holy Kitchen, where he explores food through seven different religions across the country, Khanna stated that India is the only country that can claim of being called a holy kitchen.

"We connect foods and gods. There's no other culture in the world that speaks so loudly at how you can understand our religion, our faith, our people and our history through food."

Further, to empower the people, Khanna stressed, "Invest in brand India."

Apart from being a renowned chef and businessman, Khanna has also directed critically-acclaimed film 'The Last Colour.'

His latest short film ‘Barefoot Empress’ chronicles the journey of 100-year-old who went to school for the first time at the age of 96. Khanna aims to bring 5 million girls back to school through various initiatives.

Over the pandemic, his initiative Feed India delivered over 85 million meals across the country.