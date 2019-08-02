App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DSP MF initiates legal proceedings against DHFL: Report

The move is expected to impact the debt-hit DHFL’s on-going resolution process with Union Bank, a key lender

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The financial crisis picture is getting murkier by the day, with DSP Mutual Fund (DSP MF) now initiating legal proceedings against the troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) for recovery of dues, reports the Business Standard.

Data from Value Research showed DSP's exposures in DHFL on as April 30, to be worth Rs 169 crore, mostly in non-convertible debentures (NDCs).

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The move is expected to adversely affect DHFL’s ongoing resolution process with Union Bank (a key lender), which the company is to present before a consortium of lenders, the report pointed out.

It quoted a source saying that unlike banks, MFs could turn to the courts for a resolution, since they are not tied down by inter-creditor agreements (ICAs).

An ICA marks consent for working to a resolution in case of default, and was mandated by the Reserve Bank in a June 7 circular.

While DSP could not be reached, DHFL did not respond to Business Standard's queries on the issue.

As per the resolution plan in the works, DHFL would first fully pay individual unsecured creditors, followed by secured creditors. The resolution committee has suggested fresh monthly credit of Rs 1,000-1,500 crore per month, accompanied by tenure extension for existing loans if suitable, the report said.

Banks would also be allowed to convert debt into equity on a 10 per cent cap, it added. The proposed resolution may also include a ‘moratorium’ of 6-12 months towards principal amount repayments, it said.

At the end of September 2018, DHFL had dues worth Rs 440 crore towards secured lenders (inclusive of NDCs), and outstanding principal of Rs 4,770 crore.

As of March-end 2019, the company had defaulted on bank loans of Rs 40,600 crore and debt securities of Rs 45,380.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Banks #Business #Companies #debt #default #loan #Mutual Funds

