Big Story | Franklin Templeton India case: What does the latest order by Karnataka HC mean for investors?

What does Karnataka HC order in the Franklin Templeton debt schemes wind-up case mean for its investors? Watch our latest edition of Big Story to find out
The Karnataka High Court on October 24 restrained Franklin Templeton from winding up its six debt schemes without single majority consent from the investors.
Karnataka HC noted that while the trustees could wind-up the schemes, SEBI rules required them to take investor approval before proceeding.What does the ruling mean for Franklin investors? Will the debt investors get their money back now? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 06:21 pm