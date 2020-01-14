App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 a year of consolidation and transition, says Aditya Birla MF CIO Mahesh Patil

FY21E Nifty 50 earnings growth is projected to be around 23 percent

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund expects 2020 to a be a year of consolidation and transition.


“Overall, CY20 could likely be a year of consolidation as the economy and earnings catch up with the markets and transition as the broader markets starts participating,” said Mahesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer-Equity, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.


He was speaking at an event to discuss Market Outlook 2020 held in Mumbai.


Patil pointed out that the increase in risk aversion had led to a decline in credit growth - the lifeblood of an economy.


However, he believes that Indian economy has bottomed out and must see a gradual recovery going forward as the worst is behind us.


He envisages that India’s GDP will grow at 6.0-6.25 percent in FY21 which would be higher than other major economies.


Corporate earnings growth in India, which was depressed earlier, is likely to pick up in line with improvement in the economy.


“FY21E Nifty50 earnings growth is projected to be around 23 percent,” Patil said.


He expects sectors such as auto, telecom, corporate banks and pharma, which had seen a cyclical downturn, to see recovery.


“Considering current valuations, the risk-reward is fairly balanced and returns over a one-year time frame could be in the high single digits,” Patil said.


He further added that market could offer reasonable returns to long-term investors during the economic recovery.


Patil suggested that any corrections in the market should be bought in to while maintaining a balanced asset allocation.


He believes, as the economy recovers, earnings growth of mid-and-small cap should also pick up as they have a higher linkage to the domestic economy.


“We could see a transition from a narrow rally to broader market participation which provides an opportunity in the event of a convergence,” Patil said.


Select themes of interest to the fund house are consumption (particularly low-ticket consumer discretionary) as the country continues to see a shift from unorganized to organized.


Further, banking and financial services (particularly private and corporate banks) as the dislocation in the financial system is expected to remain and they will continue to market share.

According to Patil, pharma will also remain a favoured sector due to attractive valuations, and cement may be driven by an expected pick up in housing and infrastructure.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 12:41 pm

tags #Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC #Business #Market Outlook 2020 #MFnews

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.