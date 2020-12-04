Multiplexes Are Excited As Tenet Is Off To A Good Start In India

Tenet released in India on Dedember 4

While Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has opened to mixed reviews, the much-awaited Hollywood venture is keeping the cash registers ringing.

The film, which released in theatres on December 4, is off to a good start, according to early box office numbers.

The film, which sold 25,000 tickets in advance bookings, is seeing collections of over a crore at the box office.

The traction for the sci-fi venture is highest in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

One of the largest multiplex operator PVR is premiering the film in 85 percent of its screens.

"Being the first blockbuster to release after the post-COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, the movie has seen a significantly high advance booking and theatres are now gearing up to welcome moviegoers in large numbers once again," said PVR in a statement.

Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas noted that "big films like Tenet will increase occupancy and garner footfalls, and would further provide a great out of home experience".

Tenet, which is shot on IMAX technology, is seeing the highest traction on IMAX properties. This is why PVR is also offering IMAX free upgrade offer for its members at regular format ticket price.

Single-screen exhibitor Akshaye Rathi tweeted that Tenet is recording "fantastic numbers all over the country".

Another exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said in a tweet, "Rules of engagement with the audience haven't changed. A good theatrical experience will get turnout. Tenet is collecting across India."

Just before Tenet's India release, Nolan shared a message on Twitter. In the message he said, “We shot the film on large-format IMAX film in some of the most spectacular places in the world, including Mumbai where we were able to shoot what I considered to be some of the most exciting scenes in the film. Some of which are with the great Dimple Kapadia. We had an amazing time shooting in India. And it means so much to me that you are all going to finally see Tenet on the big screen.”