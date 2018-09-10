Most expensive metro fares in the world: Find out where Delhi and Mumbai rank

These are the top 10 cities with the most unaffordable metro fares in the world. Find out if yours made the cut. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Buenos Aires, Argentina | According to a survey done by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a metro ride in the Argentinian capital is the 9th most unaffordable in the world. Commuters have to shell out 2 percent of their household income on metro rides. (Image: WikiMedia Commons) 2/9 Kiev, Ukraine | At 8th spot stands Ukraine’s capital city Kiev, where commuters have to spend 3 percent of their income for metro travel. (Image: WikiMedia Commons) 3/9 Cairo, Egypt | For their daily metro travel, people have to spend 4 percent of their incomes in Cairo, which occupies the 7th spot in the list. (Image: WikiMedia Commons) 4/9 Mexico City, Mexico | Residents of this city have to spend 6 percent of their household income to travel on metros, bringing it at 5th place. (Image: WikiMedia Commons) 5/9 Jakarta, Indonesia | The Indonesian capital is tied with Mexico at 5th spot, where a metro ride costs citizens 6 percent of their household income. (Image: WikiMedia Commons) 6/9 Mumbai, India | The financial capital of India, where many lines of metros are still under construction, has the 4th-most unaffordable metro in the world. It eats up 8 percent of one’s household income. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 Manila, Philippines | Metro fare in this city is the 3rd-most unaffordable in the world and it takes up 12 percent of one’s income. (Image: WikiMedia Commons) 8/9 New Delhi, India | The national capital, known for its well-connected metro service, has the second most unaffordable metro service in the world. Citizens have to shell out a whopping 14 percent of their household income to commute daily. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 Hanoi, Vietnam | The most unaffordable metro service in the world is in Hanoi, with a massive 25 percent of one’s household income spent on metro travel. (Image: WikiMedia Commons) First Published on Sep 10, 2018 07:57 am