MosChip Board gives nod for acquisition of 4 firms

City-based MosChip Semiconductor Technology Wednesday said its Board of Directors have approved acquisition of four companies, including one in the US, being made as part of the company's growth plans.

The board gave its approval to the definitive agreements for acquiring Gigacom Semiconductor LLC, California, USA, Gigacom Semiconductor Pvt. Ltd, Visakhapatnam and city-based FirstPass Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd and the Institute of Silicon Systems Pvt. Ltd, a company release said.

MosChip was making these acquisitions as part of the companys growth plans to offer full suite of skill-set and expand business geography, it said. Gigacom Semiconductor LLCis a six-year-old company focused on IP development and licensing apart from Mixed Signal Design Services.

Moschip will benefit immensely from the silicon proven IP and Silicon Valley presence, it said. Gigacom Semiconductor is a six-year-old company primarily serving USA and India based customers in the Physical Design and Analog Layout space.

FirstPass Semiconductors was serving multiple customers in design verification, physical design and analog layout space while the Institute of Silicon Systems was a reputed player in the training space, the release said.

The company had trained more than 800 engineers in physical design and analog layout in the past eight years. MosChip founder and director Ram Reddy said the firm would get access to high speed serial interface IP (SerDes) which has become key building block for any system-on-chip (SOC) development, making it one of the few companies with productisation capabilities and leading Fab relationships.

MosChip also said the company has appointed Venkata Sudhakar Simhadri as its CEO.