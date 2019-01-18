Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #60: Test your knowledge

Q10. The founders, Taran Chhabra and Amar Preet Singh, say this is a product born out of necessity. “Two and a half years ago, when we were travelling to Spain, I almost missed a train as we were over packed. I had about five pairs of shoes. I was debating with my co-founder, Singh, saying there is got to be a better way to do this. There's got to be one shoe that takes you from start till the end of the day and he said, why don't we create something like this?” said Chhabra. So they started a company to manufacture an all-purpose shoe. Identify the shoe manufacturer.