Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #60: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/36 Q1. Available in Classic, Double and Half Pound sizes, this monster tops thinly sliced Roast Beef with Curly Fries, cheddar sauce, a homemade favorite sauce and Horsey sauce on a sesame seed bun. The double has two times the amount of roast beef on it than the classic, and the half-pounder boasts the most roast beef of the three options. It is seemingly named after a 1984ish apocalyptic android. What is it called? (Image: Official Website) 2/36 Answer: Arbynator, Arby’s mega sandwich named after the Terminator released in 1984 (Image: Official Website) 3/36 Q2. Which product used daily gives its name to this dance? 4/36 Answer: Dental Floss. The name comes from the moves themselves, which involve "a lot of fast arms and hip swings as though using a huge, invisible piece of dental floss". (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 5/36 Q3. Who is actor Akshaye Khanna portraying in this recent film. (Image: Screengrab from official trailer) 6/36 Answer: Sanjaya Baru [extreme left] (Image: Twitter/@barugaru) 7/36 Q4. This founder of a restaurant chain was always reminding his employees that they needed to have an MBA. He wasn’t referring to a Masters in Business Administration. According to him, what did MBA stand for? Identify him and the chain. 8/36 Answer: Dave Thomas, Wendy’s and Mop Bucket Attitude (MBA). He wanted the people who worked for him to have the mindset that their job was to serve people. One year, the annual corporate report had a picture of him holding a mop and a plastic bucket. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 9/36 Q5. According to Eater, the company will be launching its very own chicken farming operation in Nebraska. That way, it will no longer be entirely dependent on the chicken "monopoly" dominated by companies like Tyson and Perdue, whose prices have increased in recent years. It plans to raise 100 million chickens annually, which will supply them with 43 percent of the poultry needed for its most visited chicken dish counter, as well as one-third of the raw birds needed to stock the meat section. It retails at a paltry sum of $4.99 and has been a subject of research and hasn't seen a price increase for ages. Which company, and dish, is named after a rotating spit for roasting and barbecuing meat? 10/36 Answer: Costco and Chicken Rotisserie - Why Is Costco's Rotisserie Chicken So Cheap? This is an often asked question. (Image: Facebook/ Official Page) 11/36 Q6. Forrest and LeRoy Raffel, two brothers lent their name to which food chain founded in the early sixties. The brothers wanted to call their restaurants "Big Tex", but that name was already used by an Akron business. 12/36 Answer: Arby’s from Raffel Brothers (RB’s) 13/36 Q7. Here is the boy/man from 'Home Alone' again. He is promoting which specific product? 14/36 Answer: Google Assistant. In a hilarious new commercial, the tech giant uses the classic's abandoned-kid-at-Christmas time set up to showcase the many things its Google Assistant can do. 15/36 Q8. This festival is dedicated to Dewi Sri - the rice goddess. Bamboo temples are built in corners of paddy fields, flags are hoisted in villages/towns and ceremonies are held to vanquish evil spirits from the land. The most interesting part of the festival is the Negara Bull Races held in Perancak where water buffaloes are decorated and raced along the streets. Which island province associated in earlier times with Hindu sects namely Pasupata, Bhairawa, Siwa Shidanta, Waisnawa, Bodha, Brahma, Resi, Sora and Ganapatya is it celebrated in? 16/36 Answer: Bali 17/36 Q9. It originated in the fall of 1621 when Plymouth colonists celebrated their successful wheat crop and overflowing store cupboards with the Wampanoag Indians. Lincoln made it a National Holiday. Which eventful day? (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 18/36 Answer: Thanksgiving Day (Image: AP) 19/36 Q10. The founders, Taran Chhabra and Amar Preet Singh, say this is a product born out of necessity. “Two and a half years ago, when we were travelling to Spain, I almost missed a train as we were over packed. I had about five pairs of shoes. I was debating with my co-founder, Singh, saying there is got to be a better way to do this. There's got to be one shoe that takes you from start till the end of the day and he said, why don't we create something like this?” said Chhabra. So they started a company to manufacture an all-purpose shoe. Identify the shoe manufacturer. 20/36 Answer: Neeman’s. It is India's first startup to make shoes from natural fibre. (Image: Reuters) 21/36 Q11. Who is the author of this book? 22/36 Answer: MacKenzie Bezos (Image: Reuters) 23/36 Q12. What is the origin of this group? 24/36 Answer: Named after Airavatha (Image: Reuters) 25/36 Q13. This Rocky Mountain summit is a place for professionals, medical providers, clergy and parents to gain the education they never received but always wanted to. It is for those who see the current problems with the ways we are approaching sexuality and want to contribute to better, brighter solutions. What is this summit? 26/36 Answer: Sex & Intimacy 27/36 Q14. Identify this Global Business Summit 28/36 Answer: Vibrant Gujarat (Image: Twitter/ Official Handle) 29/36 Q15. Developed by Google for the Android operating system and Wear OS. It is a single set of APIs that blends data from multiple apps and devices. It uses sensors in a user's activity tracker or mobile device to record physical fitness activities (such as walking or cycling), which are measured against the user's fitness goals to provide a comprehensive view of their fitness? 30/36 Answer: Google Fit (Image: Pixabay) 31/36 Q16. Who has been sketched in this picture? 32/36 Answer: Carlos Ghosn (Image: Reuters) 33/36 Q17. A juniper berry is the female seed cone produced by the various species of junipers. It is not a true berry but a cone with unusually fleshy and merged scales, which give it a berry-like appearance. The cones from a handful of species, especially Juniperus communis, are used as a spice, particularly in European cuisine. Which drink is derived from this? (Image: Reuters) 34/36 Answer: Gin (Image: Reuters) 35/36 Q18. Which company came out with this electric car? 36/36 Answer: Nissan (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 18, 2019 05:22 pm